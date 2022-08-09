Skip to main content
VIRAL: 3 New York Knicks Stars Lose At A Pro-AM Game In NYC

New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Obi Toppin were all playing together in a Pro-Am game in New York City.
On Monday night, New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson Julius Randle and Obi Toppin were all playing together in a Pro-Am game in New York City.

However, they actually lost the game. 

Ballislife: "The Knicks trio of Obi Toppin (25 PTS), Jalen Brunson (24 PTS) & Julius Randle (18 PTS) put on a show at the Pro City NYC Playoffs. But ended up losing by 13 to a team with Jordan Aaron (40 PTS) & Jordan Washington (40 PTS)" 

Pro-am leagues have been going on all across the country with NBA stars playing in them, which is always super cool for fans.

For starters, people can see their favorite players in person even when it isn't the NBA season. 

In addition, it's awesome to watch players that are not in the NBA go up against NBA stars.

Brunson just signed with the Knicks this past summer after playing the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. 

This past season, he averaged a career-high 16.3 points per game, and helped lead the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals.  

He did a very good job as a complimentary piece next to Luka Doncic in the team's offense. 

That being said, now that he is not playing next to a superstar like Doncic, he will likely have an even bigger role to shine in. 

The Knicks were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference last season, so they did not make the NBA Playoffs or the play-in tournament. 

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the east. 

