Viral Video Of Donovan Mitchell Playing Basketball In NYC

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell was playing basketball in New York City on Tuesday. There have been many reports about him potentially being traded to the New York Knicks.

On Monday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell was playing basketball in New York City at the infamous runs that trainer Chris Brickley hosts. 

Plenty of NBA players work with Brickley in New York City, so Mitchell being there is no different. 

However, it's worth noting that he is in the same city as the New York Knicks, who have been rumored to be a team that could trade for him. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Get Up on July 19: "Utah talked with the Knicks early last week, exchanged some ideas of what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal with New York might look like. I think now, Utah is out talking to the rest of the league seeing what else might be available to them. I do think they'll reconnect with the Knicks at some point in this offseason."

This month, the Jazz have already traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Clearly, the Jazz are making changes, so what they do with Mitchell will be very interesting. 

The Jazz have been a very good regular season team, but have come up short in the NBA Playoffs over and over. 

This past season, they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round. 

In the season prior, they had best record in the NBA, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

