Celtics-Warriors: This Prediction Does Not Make Sense

According to ESPN, the Boston Celtics have an 86% chance to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat to win the east, while the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks to win the west.

On Wednesday, ESPN shared a graphic that showed that the Boston Celtics have an 86% chance to win the NBA Finals.

That would obviously mean that the Golden State Warriors only have a 14% chance to win.

The numbers are based off ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

The post from ESPN is going viral, because the Warriors are the favorites to win the series.

This is the first time in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's careers that they are headed to the NBA Finals (it's also the first time that the Celtics have been there since 2010).

As for the Warriors, this is their sixth time making the NBA Finals in just eight seasons.

The trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have won three titles in the last seven seasons.

Therefore, the Warriors have a lot more experience.

In addition, they have the rest advantage, because the Celtics finished their Game 7 against the Miami Heat on Sunday night, while the Warriors finished their series on Thursday night.

Game 1 of the Finals will be in California this Thursday night at the Chase Center.

