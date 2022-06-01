Skip to main content

VIRAL: Celtics-Warriors This Doesn't Make Sense!

According to ESPN, the Boston Celtics have an 86% chance to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat to win the east, while the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks to win the west.

On Wednesday, ESPN shared a graphic that showed that the Boston Celtics have an 86% chance to win the NBA Finals.  

That would obviously mean that the Golden State Warriors only have a 14% chance to win.  

The numbers are based off ESPN's Basketball Power Index.  

The post from ESPN is going viral, because the Warriors are the favorites to win the series. 

This is the first time in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's careers that they are headed to the NBA Finals (it's also the first time that the Celtics have been there since 2010). 

As for the Warriors, this is their sixth time making the NBA Finals in just eight seasons. 

The trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have won three titles in the last seven seasons. 

Therefore, the Warriors have a lot more experience. 

In addition, they have the rest advantage, because the Celtics finished their Game 7 against the Miami Heat on Sunday night, while the Warriors finished their series on Thursday night.

Game 1 of the Finals will be in California this Thursday night at the Chase Center. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18364947_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics-Warriors: This Prediction Does Not Make Sense

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Really Could Have Been On This Team

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_10866440_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sends Out A Tweet To Former Cavs Teammate

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_10060639_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Kevin Durant And Draymond Green's Twitter Exchange

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_18192615_168388303_lowres
News

Tyler Herro's Bold Quote About His Future

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17999421_168388303_lowres
News

Quin Snyder's Future With Utah Jazz In Question

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted Before Game 1

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_10123528_168388303_lowres
News

The Golden State Warriors Were Still Paying This Player This Year

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Former NBA Star Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Should Do This With Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago