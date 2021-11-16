Chris Paul's Move On Anthony Edwards In The Suns-Timberwolves Game Was Incredible

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minnesota 99-96.

The win advanced the Suns to 10-3 and the Timberwolves fell to 4-9.

During the game, Paul had an incredible move on Anthony Edwards that is going viral online.

The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Arizona.

Paul has been a sensational addition to the Suns, who traded for him before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Last season, they made the postseason for Devin Booker's first time in his career, and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

On the new season, they are again one of the best teams in the NBA already.

Prior to the Suns Paul had played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Hornets.

