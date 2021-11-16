Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Viral? Chris Paul's Move On Anthony Edwards In The Suns-Timberwolves Game Was Incredible
    Publish date:

    Viral? Chris Paul's Move On Anthony Edwards In The Suns-Timberwolves Game Was Incredible

    Chris Paul had an incredible move on Anthony Edwards in the Phoenix Suns win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
    Author:

    Chris Paul had an incredible move on Anthony Edwards in the Phoenix Suns win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minnesota 99-96. 

    The win advanced the Suns to 10-3 and the Timberwolves fell to 4-9. 

    During the game, Paul had an incredible move on Anthony Edwards that is going viral online. 

    The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Arizona. 

    Paul has been a sensational addition to the Suns, who traded for him before the start of the 2020-21 season. 

    Last season, they made the postseason for Devin Booker's first time in his career, and made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

    On the new season, they are again one of the best teams in the NBA already. 

    Prior to the Suns Paul had played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Hornets. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Chris Paul's Move On Anthony Edwards In The Suns-Timberwolves Game Was Incredible

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17055679_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Big Injury News About Cavs' Rookie Evan Mobley

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_15513223_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Morning

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17005312_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Washington Wizards Beat The New Orleans Pelicans

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_14136485_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Matchup With The Golden State Warriors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16476821_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cade Cunningham Became The Youngest Player In The NBA To Do This

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Klay Thompson Update?

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16202058_168388303_lowres
    News

    Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers Game On Monday

    20 hours ago