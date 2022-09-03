Devin Booker Roasts A Fan On Twitter

The NBA has been in the offseason since the middle of June, and the 2023 season is still 47 days away from Friday.

However, the league has become so popular on social media that there is always something going on.

Trades, rumors, signings and players simply tweeting has become one of the best parts of the NBA.

On Friday, that was put on full display when a popular NBA fan Twitter account posted a tweet complaining about the cover of NBA 2K23.

The original version of the game will feature Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, while a special edition cover will feature rapper J. Cole.

Twitter user @BolWrld wrote: "NBA 2K really went 0/2 on the new 2K Covers"

His post has over 24,000 likes and tons of comments.

Booker hilariously quote tweeted his tweet with a photo.

In just a few hours, Booker's tweet has over 50,000 likes.

Engagements like this make Twitter for NBA fans a very fun place to be, and they definitely get a few laughs out of it also.

Booker has 1.2 million followers on Twitter, so his tweet will more than likely get a lot more likes over the next 24 hours.

The former Kentucky star is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 26.8 points per game and helped the Suns finish as the first seed in the Western Conference.

He was also named an All-Star for the third straight season.

Unfortunately, the Suns ended up losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Suns will begin their new season on October 19 against the Mavs at home in Phoenix, Arizona.