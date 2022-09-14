Donovan Mitchell Posts 4 Photos Wearing Cavs Gear

Over the offseason, Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster deal.

Mitchell is only 26-years-old, and a three-time NBA All-Star, so the trade was a big deal for the Cavs, who are now expected to be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference.

The Jazz also traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so after moving on from their two best players, it's clear that the franchise is entering a rebuilding mode.

Mitchell was the 13th overall pick out of Louisville in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he led the Jazz to the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons.

In 2021, they had the best regular season record in the NBA.

Recently, Mitchell posted four photos wearing Cavs gear, and the post has gone viral on Twitter.

His tweet has over 43,000 likes and over 500 comments as fans are excited to see him repping his new team.

The Cavs now have a loaded roster that features three 2022 NBA All-Stars (Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Mitchell).

In addition to that, they are also a young team, which makes them intriguing.

Garland is 22-years-old and Allen is 24-years-old.

Meanwhile, Mitchell is under contract for at least the next three seasons (and a player-option for the fourth).

The Cavs went 44-38 last season, which was their best season since 2018.

Adding Mitchell to mostly the same roster from last season should give them a major boost, and it would be no surprise to see them finish as a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.