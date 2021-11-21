Karl-Anthony Town's Dunk In The Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game Is Going Viral

Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies, and Karl-Anthony Towns threw down a massive dunk.
    The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing their best game of the season so far on Saturday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

    During the second half Karl-Anthony Towns threw down a massive dunk, and the highlight is going viral on Twitter. 

    A clip of the highlight from Towns can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    The Timberwolves will improve their record to 7-9 with a win on Saturday night, and it will be the third game they have won in a row. 

    As for the Grizzlies, they came into the game with an 8-7 record, and are led by rising superstar Ja Morant who has looked like he could become an All-Star as soon as even this season. 

    Both teams have a chance to make the playoffs in the Western Conference. 

