Karl-Anthony Town's Dunk In The Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game Is Going Viral

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing their best game of the season so far on Saturday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

During the second half Karl-Anthony Towns threw down a massive dunk, and the highlight is going viral on Twitter.

A clip of the highlight from Towns can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Timberwolves will improve their record to 7-9 with a win on Saturday night, and it will be the third game they have won in a row.

As for the Grizzlies, they came into the game with an 8-7 record, and are led by rising superstar Ja Morant who has looked like he could become an All-Star as soon as even this season.

Both teams have a chance to make the playoffs in the Western Conference.