VIRAL: Incredible Old Video Of Michael Jordan Talking To Ref During Game

Recently, the NBA on ESPN Twitter account shared an old video of Michael Jordan talking to a referee when he was playing for the Washington Wizards.

Jordan is most known for his time playing for the Chicago Bulls, but he spent the final two seasons of his career playing for the Wizards.

With the Wizards, they did not make the NBA Playoffs in either of those two seasons.

However, he joined them when he was 38-years-old and had not played in the NBA for three whole seasons.

He averaged 22.9 points per game in the first season, and then his final season in the NBA he averaged 20.0 points per game.

Just the fact that he was scoring like that at his age without playing for three seasons was impressive.

Yet, no one will ever care about his time with the Wizards, because he became the legend that he is with the Bulls.

He averaged 31.5 points per game in 930 regular season games with the Bulls, and they won six NBA Championships.

They won three titles in a row two different times, which would be hard for any team to do ever again.

In 179 career playoff games, he has an incredible average of 33.4 points per game on nearly 49% shooting from the floor.

The vast majority of people consider him to be the greatest player to ever play in the NBA.

He never lost a series in the NBA Finals, and the Bulls went a perfect 6-0.