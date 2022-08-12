VIRAL: Ja Morant Reacts To What Draymond Green Said

Recently, Draymond Green had very high praise for All-Star Ja Morant on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

"I'm gonna have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant" Green said of a young player that reminds him the most of himself.

Morant quote tweeted a tweet from NBA Central that shared what Green said.

NBA Central: "Draymond Green says Ja Morant is the young player in the NBA that reminds him the most of himself:"

Morant quote tweeted: "wooo dats real shii 💯 "

Morant led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference this past season, and he also made (and started in) the first All-Star Game of his career.

After beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs, Morant and the Grizzlies faced off with Green and the Golden State Warriors.

Morant got injured during Game 3, and he did not return for the final three games of the series.

The Warriors beat the Grizzlies in six games to advance to the Western Conference Finals where they beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

After that, they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games to win their fourth NBA Championship of the last eight years.

Prior to 2020 and 2021 (when they missed the playoffs), they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Green has been one of the main reasons for the Warriors' dynasty.

Therefore, his praise of Morant is definitely something to take note of.