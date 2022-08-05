VIRAL: Kevin Durant Tweets A Photo On Friday

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a photo.

Durant is coming off another stellar season where he made the 12th All-Star Game of his career, and averaged 29.9 points per game.

He also averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per game.

However, the Nets did not have a good season.

They had been seen as the team to beat going into the year, but ended up getting swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

This offseason has been filled with endless speculation and rumors, because on June 30 ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Durant had requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of right now, Durant still remains on the Nets.

The former Texas star began his career as the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, and he played for the Seattle SuperSonics for one season before they became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After the Thunder, he signed with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016.

The team would win back-to-back NBA Championships, and Durant won Finals MVP both times.

In 2019, they made the NBA Finals again, but Durant got hurt and they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

With the Nets, he has played two seasons, and they have won just one playoff series.

Considering they also have Kyrie Irving on the roster, the lack of success has been a disappointment.