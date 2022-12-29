VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Drops Hawks Player To The Ground

Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move in Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are in Georgia, taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

During the first quarter, NBA Champion Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move on Aaron Holiday that dropped him to the ground.

After the crossover, Irving drilled a three-pointer.

The clip is going viral on Twitter and has over 100,000 views in less than 60 minutes.

Irving and the Nets came into the night as the hottest team in the NBA.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and 22-12 in 34 games.

After starting out the season 1-5, they have gone 21-7 over the last 28 games and are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference (2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed).

Irving came into the night with averages of 26.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest in 24 games.

In addition, the former first-overall pick is also shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.

He is in his fourth season with the Nets, and the franchise has only won one playoff series in that span, which has been a significant disappointment.

That being said, if they can stay healthy this season, there is an excellent chance for them to make a deep playoff run.

As for the Hawks, they came into the night with a 17-17 record in 34 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Earlier this month, the Nets beat the Hawks 120-116 in Brooklyn.