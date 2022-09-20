LeBron James Is Apparently Now Bald

LeBron James is still playing like he's 25 years old (he averaged 30.3 points per game last season), but he is currently 37.

Therefore, it's no surprise that his hair isn't as youthful as it once was.

On Tuesday morning, the four-time NBA Champion posted a photo to his Instagram story appearing to be done with a haircut, and he now looks bald.

LeBron James' Instagram Story

NBA Twitter has exploded over the news, and the photo is going viral.

Bleacher Report's post has 12,000 likes in less than one hour.

Evan Turner, who was the second overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, sent out a tweet questioning if the photo was real.

Turner: "Ain’t no way LeBron went bald Is this true?"

Either way, James is still one of the best ten players in the NBA even at his age.

In addition to the 30.3 points, he also grabbed 8.2 rebounds and dished out 6.2 assists per contest last season.

While the Lakers had a down year (missed the playoffs and went just 33-49), he was one of their few bright spots.

Over the offseason, he agreed to an extension with Los Angeles, and is now under contract with the team until at least the summer of 2024.

Therefore, he will be on the Lakers until at least 39 years of age.

There is a player option for the 2024-25 season, which is when he would turn 40.

In addition to the Lakers, he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Heat.

With the Lakers' season tipping off against the Golden State Warriors in less than one month, it will be interesting to see how James' hair looks on opening night.

