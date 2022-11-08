Luka Doncic Drops Ben Simmons With Incredible Move

On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Brooklyn Nets in Texas, and during the game, Luka Doncic had a phenomenal move.

Doncic was picked up by Ben Simmons, and he showed off his handles with a move that dropped Simmons to the ground.

Unfortunately, he missed the layup at the rim to finish off the highlight.

However, the play is still going viral on social media, as the clip that Bleacher Report posted has over 11,000 likes and 250,000 views in just a few hours.

At one point, Simmons was arguably a top-five defender in the NBA, but he missed all of last season, had back surgery over the offseason and this was his first game back after missing four games due to a knee injury.

Therefore, it will likely take him some time to get back to where he once was as a player.

Simmons finished his night with two points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes of playing time off the bench.

Meanwhile, Doncic exploded for 36 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

The Mavs won the game by a score of 96-94, which is the second time that the teams have played a close game in less than two weeks.

On Oct. 27, the Mavs beat the Nets at Barclays Center in overtime by a score of 129-125.

With the win, the Mavs improved to 6-3, while the Nets dropped to 4-7.

The Mavs have now won three straight games, while the Nets had their two-game winning streak snapped.