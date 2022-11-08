Skip to main content
VIRAL: Luka Doncic Drops Ben Simmons

VIRAL: Luka Doncic Drops Ben Simmons

Luka Doncic had an incredible move on Ben Simmons during Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Brooklyn Nets in Texas, and during the game, Luka Doncic had a phenomenal move.

Doncic was picked up by Ben Simmons, and he showed off his handles with a move that dropped Simmons to the ground.

Unfortunately, he missed the layup at the rim to finish off the highlight.

However, the play is still going viral on social media, as the clip that Bleacher Report posted has over 11,000 likes and 250,000 views in just a few hours.

At one point, Simmons was arguably a top-five defender in the NBA, but he missed all of last season, had back surgery over the offseason and this was his first game back after missing four games due to a knee injury.

Therefore, it will likely take him some time to get back to where he once was as a player.

Simmons finished his night with two points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes of playing time off the bench.

Meanwhile, Doncic exploded for 36 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

The Mavs won the game by a score of 96-94, which is the second time that the teams have played a close game in less than two weeks.

On Oct. 27, the Mavs beat the Nets at Barclays Center in overtime by a score of 129-125.

With the win, the Mavs improved to 6-3, while the Nets dropped to 4-7.

The Mavs have now won three straight games, while the Nets had their two-game winning streak snapped. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here 

USATSI_19384165_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic Drops Ben Simmons With Incredible Move

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262300_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Players And NBPA Address Kyrie Irving's Situation

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19382716_168388303_lowres
News

4x Super Bowl Champion At Kings-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19376984_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ja Morant's Absurd Highlight In Celtics-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17588638_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dwight Howard Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17122806_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19360744_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17821274_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Grizzlies Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19310623_168388303_lowres
News

Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar