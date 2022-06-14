VIRAL: Old Jayson Tatum Tweet Resurfaces
Andrew Wiggins had a phenomenal Game 5 of the NBA Finals to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by score of 104-94. After the game, an old tweet from Jayson Tatum saying that Jabari Parker is better than Wiggins resurfaced.
On Monday night, Andrew Wiggins went off for 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94.
After the game, an old tweet from Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum resurfaced.
In 2012, Tatum tweeted: "Jabari Parker is better the Andrew Wiggins"
Wiggins was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, while Parker was the second overall pick.
Game 6 of the Finals will take place on Thursday night back in Boston at the TD Garden, and the Celtics will either force a Game 7 or the Warriors will win the 2022 NBA Championship.
