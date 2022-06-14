VIRAL: Old Jayson Tatum Tweet Resurfaces

On Monday night, Andrew Wiggins went off for 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94.

After the game, an old tweet from Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum resurfaced.

In 2012, Tatum tweeted: "Jabari Parker is better the Andrew Wiggins"

Wiggins was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, while Parker was the second overall pick.

Game 6 of the Finals will take place on Thursday night back in Boston at the TD Garden, and the Celtics will either force a Game 7 or the Warriors will win the 2022 NBA Championship.

