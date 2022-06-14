Skip to main content
VIRAL: Old Jayson Tatum Tweet Resurfaces

VIRAL: Old Jayson Tatum Tweet Resurfaces

Andrew Wiggins had a phenomenal Game 5 of the NBA Finals to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by score of 104-94. After the game, an old tweet from Jayson Tatum saying that Jabari Parker is better than Wiggins resurfaced.

Andrew Wiggins had a phenomenal Game 5 of the NBA Finals to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by score of 104-94. After the game, an old tweet from Jayson Tatum saying that Jabari Parker is better than Wiggins resurfaced.

On Monday night, Andrew Wiggins went off for 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94.  

After the game, an old tweet from Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum resurfaced.  

In 2012, Tatum tweeted: "Jabari Parker is better the Andrew Wiggins" 

Wiggins was the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, while Parker was the second overall pick.  

Game 6 of the Finals will take place on Thursday night back in Boston at the TD Garden, and the Celtics will either force a Game 7 or the Warriors will win the 2022 NBA Championship. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18533034_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Old Jayson Tatum Tweet Resurfaces

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_4759376_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted After Game 5

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18532816_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 5

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18533192_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Watch Steph Curry With Jay-Z After Game 5

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_8494782_168388303_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Andrew Wiggins

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_9845815_168388303_lowres
News

Zach LaVine's Tweet To Andrew Wiggins

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_4952882_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson's Prediction For Draymond Green Did NOT Come True

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513103_168388303_lowres
News

Dave Portnoy's Viral Tweet During Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18533088_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago