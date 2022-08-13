Skip to main content
VIRAL PHOTO: LeBron James Posted Something To Instagram

LeBron James posted an awesome photo to Instagram of his two sons (Bryce and Bronny). James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year. He is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Recently, LeBron James posted an awesome photo to Instagram of his two sons (Bryce and Bronny).

James wrote in the caption: "WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥. My damn boys!! 🥺🥺Partners In Crime!! #YoungKings🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 @bronny @_justbryce 📸 @brian.bosche

The post is going viral and has over one million likes and thousands of comments.

On Thursday, James sent out an emotional tweet when he was watching his two sons play. 

James on Thursday: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

The photo that James posted to Instagram was captured by Brian Bosché, and also went viral all over Twitter. 

Bryce is 15-years-old, while Bronny is 17-years-old. 

James is entering his 19th season in the NBA next year, and this will be his fifth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

This past season, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018, and he led them to the 2020 NBA Championship.

I addition to the Lakers, he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

With the Heat, he won the first two titles of his career. 

He also won a title with the Cavs in 2016.

From 2011-18, James went to the NBA Finals eight times in a row with the Heat and Cavs.  

