Viral Photo Of LeBron James And His 15-Year-Old Son
A photo of LeBron James next to his 15-year-old son Bryce is going viral on Twitter, because of how tall Bryce looks next to him. James is entering his fifth season with the Los Angeles Lakers and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Wednesday, a photo of LeBron James next to his 15-year-old son Bryce is going viral on Twitter.
Twitter user @MaskedInLa pointed the photo out, while Bleacher Report reposted it.
The photo is fascinating because of how tall Bryce is standing next to his 6'9" father.
James just finished his fourth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and they missed the playoffs finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
In 2020, he led them to their first NBA Championship since the 2010 season, and in 2021 they lost in the first-round to the Phoenix Suns.
He has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).
With the Heat, he won two titles and with the Cavs he won one.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.