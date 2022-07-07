Viral Photo Of LeBron James And His 15-Year-Old Son

On Wednesday, a photo of LeBron James next to his 15-year-old son Bryce is going viral on Twitter.

Twitter user @MaskedInLa pointed the photo out, while Bleacher Report reposted it.

The photo is fascinating because of how tall Bryce is standing next to his 6'9" father.

James just finished his fourth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and they missed the playoffs finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

In 2020, he led them to their first NBA Championship since the 2010 season, and in 2021 they lost in the first-round to the Phoenix Suns.

He has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).

With the Heat, he won two titles and with the Cavs he won one.

Related stories on NBA basketball