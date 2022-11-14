Viral Photo Of Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers faced off on Sunday night in California.

While LeBron James did not play in the game, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook went head-to-head, which is always entertaining (they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder).

The Lakers won the game 116-103 to snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 3-10 in 13 games.

Westbrook had 14 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and one block, and he continues to thrive in his role off the bench.

His one block came against Durant, which is impressive considering the massive height difference.

A photo of the block (captured by Kevork Djansezian) is going viral on Twitter.

Bleacher Report's post has over 12,000 likes in just over three hours.

Durant finished his night with 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

He is off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 season with averages of 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest on 52.4% shooting from the field.

In addition, he is averaging 1.9 blocks per contest.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak, and the Nets fell to 6-8 in 14 games.

Both teams have big-name rosters, but neither is currently in the playoff picture.

However, the Nets have looked much better as of late (they started the season 1-5 in their first six games).

As teammates, Westbrook and Durant consistently had the Thunder as one of the elite teams in the NBA, and in 2012 they went to the NBA Finals.