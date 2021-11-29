Viral Photo Of Steph Curry During The Warriors Win Over The Clippers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-90 on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

During the game, Steph Curry got a technical foul (see tweet below from SportsCenter of what happened).

During a later play in the game, the two-time MVP nailed a shot, and then motioned as if to signal a technical foul to the referee.

The photo is going viral on Twitter and can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Curry and the Warriors advanced to 18-2 in their first 20 games of the season with the win, and have the best record in the entire NBA.

The Clippers fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games with the loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball