Viral Photo Of Steph Curry During The Warriors Win Over The Clippers
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-90 on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
During the game, Steph Curry got a technical foul (see tweet below from SportsCenter of what happened).
During a later play in the game, the two-time MVP nailed a shot, and then motioned as if to signal a technical foul to the referee.
The photo is going viral on Twitter and can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Curry and the Warriors advanced to 18-2 in their first 20 games of the season with the win, and have the best record in the entire NBA.
The Clippers fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games with the loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
