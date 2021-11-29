Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Viral Photo Of Steph Curry During The Warriors Win Over The Clippers On Sunday
    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-90 on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. 

    During the game, Steph Curry got a technical foul (see tweet below from SportsCenter of what happened). 

    During a later play in the game, the two-time MVP nailed a shot, and then motioned as if to signal a technical foul to the referee. 

    The photo is going viral on Twitter and can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

    Curry and the Warriors advanced to 18-2 in their first 20 games of the season with the win, and have the best record in the entire NBA. 

    The Clippers fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games with the loss to the Warriors on Sunday. 

    More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

