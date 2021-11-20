Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Viral Play? Lonzo Ball Had A Crazy Pass In The Bulls-Nuggets Game
    Viral Play? Lonzo Ball Had A Crazy Pass In The Bulls-Nuggets Game

    Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets in Colorado 114-104 to pick up their 11th win of the season. 

    Through their first 16 games they are 11-5, and the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    As for the Nuggets, they are 9-7 and the fifth seed in the Western Conference. 

    During the game Ball made an incredible pass that is going viral on Twitter. 

    The play was caught in slow motion and can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    The 2017 second overall pick out of UCLA is in his first season with the Bulls after playing the last two years on the New Orleans Pelicans. 

    So far, the Bulls look they are going to be one of the premier teams in the Eastern Conference this season. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

