VIRAL: She Said What? Old Clip Resurfaces Of What A Fan Said To LeBron James
An old clip of something that a fan said to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during a past NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has resurfaced. The Boston Celtics currently have a 2-1 lead on the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.
Recently, there has been a lot of talk about how Boston fans were behaving during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening.
Therefore, a very old video of something a Warriors fan said to LeBron James during a past NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has gone viral once again.
James was walking into the tunnel as a woman yelled some very offensive words to James.
The security guard had to tell her to watch her mouth, and James even stopped to give her a look.
As for the current 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics have a 2-1 lead, and Game 4 is back in Boston at TD Garden on Friday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.