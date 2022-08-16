VIRAL: Steph Curry Reacts To Bronny James' Dunk

On Monday, Bronny James threw down a huge dunk that went viral all over social media.

One of the people who shared the dunk was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

He quote tweeted a tweet from ESPN's SportsCenter that shared the highlight.

Bronny is the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

This past year, James played his 19th season in the NBA, and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

It was his fourth year playing for the Lakers after signing with them in the summer of 2018.

While he had a good season, the Lakers did not.

The team went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

As for Curry, he is fresh off helping the Warriors win the NBA Championship in June over the Boston Celtics.

That was the fourth title that the Warriors have won in the last eight seasons.

Prior to 2020 and 2021 (when the missed the playoffs), they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that span.

Four of those appearances in the Finals were against James when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors won three out of four times, but James did lead the Cavs to the 2016 NBA Championship.

In addition to the Cavs, James has also played for the Miami Heat where he won two championships and made the NBA Finals four times.

James is a four-time NBA Champion (he also helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship).