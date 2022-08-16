Skip to main content
VIRAL: Steph Curry Reacts To Bronny James' Dunk

VIRAL: Steph Curry Reacts To Bronny James' Dunk

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reacted to the dunk that Bronny James had. James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday, Bronny James threw down a huge dunk that went viral all over social media.  

One of the people who shared the dunk was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.  

He quote tweeted a tweet from ESPN's SportsCenter that shared the highlight. 

Bronny is the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. 

This past year, James played his 19th season in the NBA, and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

It was his fourth year playing for the Lakers after signing with them in the summer of 2018. 

While he had a good season, the Lakers did not.  

The team went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

As for Curry, he is fresh off helping the Warriors win the NBA Championship in June over the Boston Celtics. 

That was the fourth title that the Warriors have won in the last eight seasons. 

Prior to 2020 and 2021 (when the missed the playoffs), they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that span. 

Four of those appearances in the Finals were against James when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors won three out of four times, but James did lead the Cavs to the 2016 NBA Championship.  

In addition to the Cavs, James has also played for the Miami Heat where he won two championships and made the NBA Finals four times. 

James is a four-time NBA Champion (he also helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship). 

USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Steph Curry Reacts To Bronny James' Dunk

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17955574_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown

By Brett Siegel23 minutes ago
USATSI_15413769_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 16 - Nuggets and Sixers Swap Hall-of-Famers

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Opening Night Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_17245943_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Rumors Pertaining To Possible Retirement

By Brett Siegel20 hours ago
USATSI_12496194_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Sends Out A Tweet About Bronny James

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_16841462_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Chicago Bulls Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel22 hours ago
USATSI_17973503_168388303_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Leaves 2 Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_12738705_168388303_lowres
News

Alfonzo McKinnie is still a free agent

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago