WATCH: Viral Video Of Ja Morant Leaving A Huge Tip For A Waitress

A video of Ja Morant leaving a $500 tip for a waitress is going viral on Twitter.

The clip was shared by Shot By Nie and reposted by Overtime.

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, and this past season he made his first career trip to the All-Star Game.

He also led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, and won his first career playoff series.

They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and did not play in the final three games of the series.

This offseason, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Morant re-signed with the Grizzlies on a five-year deal.

