WATCH: Viral Video Of Ja Morant Leaving A Huge Tip For A Waitress

Viral Video Of Ja Morant Leaving A Huge Tip For A Waitress
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant left a big tip for a waitress in a video that is going viral. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
A video of Ja Morant leaving a $500 tip for a waitress is going viral on Twitter.
The clip was shared by Shot By Nie and reposted by Overtime.
Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, and this past season he made his first career trip to the All-Star Game.
He also led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, and won his first career playoff series.
They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.
Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and did not play in the final three games of the series.
This offseason, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Morant re-signed with the Grizzlies on a five-year deal.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.