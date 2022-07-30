Viral Video Of Jayson Tatum On Saturday

On Saturday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe shared a video of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum at his kids camp.

The video of Tatum guarding a camper is going viral, and was also reposted by Bleacher Report on Twitter.

Washburn also added a great story about one of the campers.

Washburn: "A young female camper started crying because she missed her shot when playing against Tatum. During the photo session, he put his arm around her and asked if she was OK. She started smiling. #Celtics"

Tatum is coming off a fantastic season where he made his third straight trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

He also made the first NBA Finals of his career last month.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then played in back-to-back Game 7's against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat (they won both).

In the Finals, they won Game 1 on the road at the Chase Center in San Francisco, but went just 1-4 the rest of the way.

The Warriors beat them in Game 6 in Boston.

However, the season was still a success for the Celtics, because they finally got over the hump.

Tatum had been to the Conference Finals twice before, but lost both times.

Jaylen Brown had been to the Conference Finals three times in his career (before this season), and lost all three times.

Therefore, they finally broke through to make the Finals.

Tatum is just 24-years-old, and Brown is 25, so they have a very bright future.