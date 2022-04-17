Skip to main content

VIRAL: You Won't Believe What The Celtics Put On The Jumbotron

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon for Game 1.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Massachusetts for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and they put something hilarious on the Jumbotron. 

The photo was a quote referencing what Nets forward Bruce Brown said before the series began about Robert Williams being injured, and how they could attack Al Horford and Daniel Theis.   

