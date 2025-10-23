VJ Edgecombe Surpasses LeBron James in NBA Debut vs Celtics
You couldn’t ask for a better first quarter out of VJ Edgecombe if you’re the Philadelphia 76ers.
Making his NBA debut, Edgecombe made history, surpassing the superstar LeBron James as he made history through his first quarter of action.
via @NBA: Most points in the first quarter of an NBA debut:
VJ Edgecombe: 14 (tonight)
LeBron James: 12 (Oct. 29, 2003)
HISTORY FOR THE SIXERS' #3 PICK
Edgecombe became the Sixers’ consolation prize after a disappointing 2024-2025 NBA season. Heading into the last season, the Sixers planned to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.
However, a stockpile of injuries throughout the year to key members of the roster eventually turned the season into what was viewed as a tank effort. The Sixers needed to finish in the bottom six to have the best chances of keeping their pick away from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Not only did the Sixers keep the pick, but they moved up to the third spot. They trailed the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. Many expected the Sixers to take a chance on Ace Bailey out of Rutgers, but his pre-draft process called for a drop down to No. 5.
Meanwhile, the Sixers invested their high selection into Edgecombe, who was coming off an impressive season at Baylor. As a freshman, Edgecombe appeared in 33 games. He made 43 percent of his shots from the field and 34 percent from three. The Baylor guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
The Sixers selected Edgecombe with hopes of him becoming an instant role player. So far, he’s that and more. With the team missing its star sophomore, Jared McCain, and the All-Star Paul George, Edgecombe took up one of the two starting spots to open up the year.
Edgecombe might not be viewed as a favorite to win the league’s Rookie of the Year award, but his first showing is looking promising already, as he reached early LeBron heights.
As for the Sixers, they are doing what they can to get back on track this season. While they are still dealing with some notable setbacks, as Paul George, Jared McCain, and Trendon Watford were out for the matchup in Boston due to health concerns , the team had Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid back in the mix. After missing the playoffs, the Sixers are in search of another ticket to the postseason in 2026.