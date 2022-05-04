Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday’s Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off on Tuesday evening in Tennessee for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineup.

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning a wild Game 1 in Memphis on Sunday afternoon.

They won the game 117-116 even though Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in the first half.

Ja Morant had a chance to win the game for the Grizzlies at the buzzer, but he missed the shot.

Last season, the Grizzlies who are a young team, made the playoffs but lost in just five games to the Utah Jazz.

This season, they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference, so they actually have home-court advantage against the veteran led Warriors team.

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round.

As for the Warriors, they beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round in five games.

This is their first time in the NBA Playoffs since 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

