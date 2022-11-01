Warriors And Heat's Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday’s game.
The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Tuesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Tuesday."

Both teams come into the game struggling.  

The Warriors are 3-4 in their first seven games and are on a two-game losing streak. 

They lost to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, who are both teams that they should have easily beaten.

The Hornets had also been without LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. 

Steph Curry has led the way averaging 31.0 points per contest on 39.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

As for the Heat, they come into the night 2-5 in their first seven games and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in their most recent game. 

The Kings had been 0-4 before winning that game against the Heat. 

Jimmy Butler has led the way for the Heat averaging 21.3 points per contest on 49.0% shooting from the field.

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth title in the previous eight seasons, while the Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Therefore, their poor starts to the season have come as a big surprise.

