Warriors And Hornets Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Saturday." 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Smith Jr., Oubre, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Saturday." 

The Warriors enter the game with a 3-2 record in their first five contests of the season.  

They are coming off a 123-110 win over the Miami Heat at home in San Francisco on Thursday evening. 

Steph Curry has led the way averaging 30.8 points per contest on 45.8% shooting from the three-point range. 

He is from Charlotte, North Carolina, so it's always good to see him play in his hometown. 

Last season, the Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, and they will likely be a contender once again this season. 

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 2-3 record in their first five contests. 

They lost their last game against the Orlando Magic in Florida by a score of 113-93, which was the Magic's first win of the season.

Their best player LaMelo Ball has yet to play in a game so far this season, and he has been ruled out for this game as well. 

He is the face of their franchise, so it makes sense why they would want to be cautious with him. 

The Hornets have lost in the play-in tournament in each of the last two seasons. 

