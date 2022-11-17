Warriors And Suns Starting Lineups

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Wednesday."

The Warriors come into the game after beating the San Antonio Spurs in their last game on Monday night and are 6-8 in their first 14 games of the season.

They have been an outstanding team on their home floor in San Francisco (6-1 in seven games).

However, they have been atrocious on the road, with an 0-7 record.

Steph Curry has started out the season looking like a frontrunner to win the MVP Award with averages of 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 52.3% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range.

Last season, they won their fourth NBA Championship in the previous eight seasons, so it's more than likely that they will get back on the right track soon.

As for the Suns, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and this will be their fourth straight game without Chris Paul (heel).

They are 8-5 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker has been playing well to start the season, with averages of 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest.