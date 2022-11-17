Skip to main content

Warriors And Suns Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineups.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Arizona.  

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.   

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Payne, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Wednesday."

The Warriors come into the game after beating the San Antonio Spurs in their last game on Monday night and are 6-8 in their first 14 games of the season. 

They have been an outstanding team on their home floor in San Francisco (6-1 in seven games).   

However, they have been atrocious on the road, with an 0-7 record. 

Steph Curry has started out the season looking like a frontrunner to win the MVP Award with averages of 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. 

He's also shooting 52.3% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range. 

Last season, they won their fourth NBA Championship in the previous eight seasons, so it's more than likely that they will get back on the right track soon.

As for the Suns, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and this will be their fourth straight game without Chris Paul (heel). 

They are 8-5 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker has been playing well to start the season, with averages of 26.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. 

USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17673170_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Suns Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19446870_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball Injured In Pacers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19265654_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting Dunked On Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273064_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Suns Updated Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19121457_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Pelicans Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17088104_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Hawks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar