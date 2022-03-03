Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Timberwolves
Steph Curry spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening by a score of 129-114.
After the game, two-time MVP Steph Curry spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
Curry finished the game with 34 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Warriors have now lost two games in a row, and are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
They are still the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.
The Phoenix Suns hold a 6.5-game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the west.
