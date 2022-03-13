Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted About Jonathan Kuminga

Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics sent out a tweet about Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 122-109 on Saturday night in San Francisco, and during the game Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Jonathan Kuminga.     

The tweet from the Boston Celtics All-Star can be seen embedded below.     

Tatum's tweet said: "Kuminga gone be very good for a long time"   

The Warriors drafted Kuminga with the seventh overall pick in this past summer's draft. 

With the win over the Bucks, they improved to 46-22 in the 68 games that they have played so far this season, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.      

After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, they once again look like they will be a contender to win an NBA Title.     

