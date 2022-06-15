Warriors-Celtics: Ticket Prices Plummeting For Game 6

According to Legion Hoops, ticket prices for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night have plummeted.

Prices to get in the door on TickPick have dropped from $1,400 all the way down to $600.

The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics, so a win for the Warriors would give them the 2022 NBA Championship (something Boston fans probably would not be happy to see on their home court).

As for the Celtics, they can win Game 6 and force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center, which would be on Sunday night in California.

