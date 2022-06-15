Warriors-Celtics: Ticket Prices Plummeting For Game 6
According to Legion Hoops (via TickPick), the tickets for Game 6 of the NBA Finals have dropped from $1,400 for the lowest ticket all the way down to $600. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics.
According to Legion Hoops, ticket prices for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night have plummeted.
Prices to get in the door on TickPick have dropped from $1,400 all the way down to $600.
The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics, so a win for the Warriors would give them the 2022 NBA Championship (something Boston fans probably would not be happy to see on their home court).
As for the Celtics, they can win Game 6 and force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center, which would be on Sunday night in California.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.