Skip to main content
Warriors-Celtics: Ticket Prices Plummeting For Game 6

Warriors-Celtics: Ticket Prices Plummeting For Game 6

According to Legion Hoops (via TickPick), the tickets for Game 6 of the NBA Finals have dropped from $1,400 for the lowest ticket all the way down to $600. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics.

According to Legion Hoops (via TickPick), the tickets for Game 6 of the NBA Finals have dropped from $1,400 for the lowest ticket all the way down to $600. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics.

According to Legion Hoops, ticket prices for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night have plummeted. 

Prices to get in the door on TickPick have dropped from $1,400 all the way down to $600.  

The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics, so a win for the Warriors would give them the 2022 NBA Championship (something Boston fans probably would not be happy to see on their home court).  

As for the Celtics, they can win Game 6 and force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center, which would be on Sunday night in California. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18422623_168388303_lowres-2
News

Warriors-Celtics: Ticket Prices Plummeting For Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17209766_168388303_lowres
News

Possible Trade Destinations For Pistons Forward Jerami Grant

By Brett Siegel49 minutes ago
USATSI_18498926_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Boston Celtics Release Game 6 Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Tweet Out Viral Photo Of Steph Curry Before Game 6

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17879224_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Tweet Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17693293_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Viral Tweet About J. Cole

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18533190_168388303_lowres
News

Will Klay Thompson Complete His Redemption Arc In Game 6?

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17194745_168388303_lowres
News

EXCLUSIVE: RJ Hampton Talks Career; Nuggets, Magic And NBA Goals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18532809_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Ime Udoka Talks Jayson Tatum's Recent Struggles Ahead Of Game 6

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago