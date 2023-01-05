Draymond Green Made A Big Announcement On Wednesday

Draymond Green is one of the most notable players in the NBA, so when he started a podcast called "The Draymond Green Show," it was a big hit.

However, the most recent episode came out over two months ago, so he has not been active with his show.

On Wednesday, the four-time NBA All-Star sent out a tweet announcing that the show would return.

Via the photo that Green tweeted: "SAN FRANCISCO (January 4, 2023) - The following statement was released today by Draymond Green, through his podcast producers at The Volume Podcast Network ("VOLUME") located worldwide, in response to questions about his future podcasting plans:

"I'm back."

-23 -"

The clever tweet directly references Michael Jordan's infamous "I'm back." announcement after retiring from the NBA to play baseball.

Green's post has over 15,000 likes and nearly three million impressions in less than six hours.

The announcement came several hours before the Warriors hosted the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center.

Green is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 7.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest in 34 games.

The four-time NBA Champion has never put up massive numbers, but he is the team's best defender and (arguably) the best playmaker.

After a poor start to the 2022-23 season, the Warriors came into Wednesday night in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

They are 20-18 in 38 games and a very impressive 17-2 in the 19 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.