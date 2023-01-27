Draymond Green Moved Ahead Of Paul Pierce On This All-Time List

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been one of the best all-around players in the NBA for quite some time.

He has never put up massive numbers, but he does a little bit of everything (and is an elite play-maker and defender).

In their most recent game, the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (at home on Wednesday night) 122-120.

Green played 32 minutes and put up eight points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks.

He has now moved ahead of Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce for 172nd on the NBA's all-time blocks list.

Over 728 regular season games, Green has recorded 746 blocks, while Pierce had 745 in 1,343 regular season games.

More than likely, the former Michigan State star will move into 171st place in the next five games because he is only four away from passing Rich Kelley.

Right now, Green is averaging 8.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field.

This season, he is averaging less than one block per contest (.08), but for his career, he has averaged 1.0 blocks.

The Warriors are currently 24-24 in 48 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They have had a mediocre start to the year after winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons (in 2022).

On Friday night, the Warriors will host the Toronto Raptors at the Chase Center (they are 18-6 in 24 games on their home floor).