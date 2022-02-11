Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Knicks

The Golden State Warriors lost to the New York Knicks 116-114 in San Francisco on Thursday night, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.

A clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"We lost an emotional game," Kerr said to reporters. "I'm proud of our guys, they fought back like crazy."

The Knicks had a 13-point lead at one point during the game, but the Warriors had a chance to tie at the buzzer when Klay Thompson missed a mid-range jumper as time expired.

After winning nine-games in a row, the Warriors have now lost their last two games.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record.

