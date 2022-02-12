Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Missing Buzzer Beater In Warriors Loss To The Knicks

The Golden State Warriors lost 116-114 to the New York Knicks in San Francisco on Thursday night, and Klay Thompson had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but missed the final shot.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

After the game, Thompson got asked about the shot, and the clip can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"It was a great look," Thompson said to reporters. "Unfortunately, it was long."

After winning nine games in a row, the Warriors have now lost their last two games to the Utah Jazz and Knicks.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record.

Thompson finished the night with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Related stories on NBA basketball