Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors lost 117-116 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday night.

With the Warriors up 116-114, Monté Morris drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Nuggets the win.

Steph Curry was the player who was guarding Morris, and after the game he took blame for the play.

A clip of the three-time NBA Champion speaking to reporters can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"The last thing you can do in that situation is give up a 3. And I did that," Curry said postgame.

The Warriors fell to 42-17 on the season with the loss, but they are still the second seed in the Western Conference.

However, they have are now 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

