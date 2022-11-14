Skip to main content

Warriors Finalized Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Kings

The Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento taking on the Kings, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and finalized injury report.

They will be without Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the contest.     

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday."

The Warriors come into the game on a bit of a roll after a five-game losing streak. 

They beat the Kings on Monday night at home and then beat Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs in their last game on Friday night.

Currently, they are 5-7 in their first 12 games but are an impressive 5-1 in six games at home. 

The problem has been their 0-6 record on the road, so this will be a chance for them to win their first game away from San Francisco. 

In their last game against the Cavs, Steph Curry erupted for 40 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal. 

He also shot 15/23 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range. 

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak. 

After starting out the season 0-4, they have won five of their last seven games. 

In their last game (Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers), De'Aaron Fox had an impressive 32 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists. 

USATSI_17806036_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Warriors Finalized Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Kings

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Bulls Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12376520_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James' Finalized Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18720731_168388303_lowres
News

Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18198134_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19285559_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18198780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17627434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Current Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar