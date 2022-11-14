Warriors Finalized Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Kings

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento taking on the Kings, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and finalized injury report.

They will be without Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

Meanwhile, their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday."

The Warriors come into the game on a bit of a roll after a five-game losing streak.

They beat the Kings on Monday night at home and then beat Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs in their last game on Friday night.

Currently, they are 5-7 in their first 12 games but are an impressive 5-1 in six games at home.

The problem has been their 0-6 record on the road, so this will be a chance for them to win their first game away from San Francisco.

In their last game against the Cavs, Steph Curry erupted for 40 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal.

He also shot 15/23 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range.

As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

After starting out the season 0-4, they have won five of their last seven games.

In their last game (Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers), De'Aaron Fox had an impressive 32 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.