Disappointing Injury Update About Warriors' Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II left Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night and did not return due to a left elbow injury.

After the game, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported that Payton suffered a fractured left elbow and that he would undergo an MRI to examine the extent of the injury.

On Tuesday, the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 106-101 to even this Western Conference Semifinals series at 1-1.

Early on in the first quarter of Game 2, Gary Payton II was on the receiving end of a pass from Draymond Green and went up for a wide-open layup until Grizzlies’ wing Dillon Brooks came from his side and fouled him hard while Payton was in the air.

The Warriors’ guard fell hard to the ground, landing awkwardly from being hit out of the air and he fell straight onto his left arm/elbow, immediately writhing in pain on the court holding his left arm.

Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 and was ejected from the game for the hard contact on the defenseless player in Payton.

Gary Payton II has really come into his own during the second-half of this season and has become a key part of the Warriors’ rotation. He started Game 1 of this series against Memphis due to his abilities to guard All-Star Ja Morant and started Game 2 before exiting just three minutes in.

Golden State is back in the playoffs for the first-time since their trip to the NBA Finals in 2019 and they are looking to make a run to the NBA Finals once again for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.