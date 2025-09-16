Warriors Get No Favor From Analyst’s Reality Check on Kuminga Saga
Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation with the Golden State Warriors has not been resolved. Although the stalemate resulted in a bigger offer landing on the table from the Warriors, Kuminga still wants to hold more power with a player option, according to reports.
What was once a two-year, $45 million deal became a three-year, $75.2 million offer. The third season of the contract would be a team option, but over $48 million would be guaranteed from the Warriors.
Without the flexibility in favor of Kuminga, the veteran forward still says no, according to ESPN.
NBA Analyst Makes Strong Statement on Kuminga-Warriors Situation
At this stage of the offseason, sign-and-trade discussions for Kuminga are nonexistent. At the start of free agency back in July, Kuminga’s chances of getting dealt away seemed high.
Once those discussions faded, Kuminga’s market has been a market of one—the Warriors, who apparently have a coach that doesn’t even want the standout forward.
“I mean, how have they handled his entire career? Steve Kerr doesn’t want Kuminga. Kuminga doesn’t want to play for the Warriors, in part, because he knows the coach doesn’t want him,” said ESPN’s Tim McMahon.
“Listen, Shams is talking about how there is going to be a divorce eventually, let’s stay together for the kids. I’ve lived that. I lived with my ex-wife for a year after we got divorced for the kids. Let me tell you… It was not fun!”
Late last week, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins fired off a similar take. Perkins suggested the Warriors don’t want Kuminga, and he believed that the former lottery pick could end up causing issues in the long run because he’ll be betting on himself with a one-year qualifying offer ahead of free agency.
McMahon seems to see the situation the same way.
“There are going to be chemistry issues,” the analyst added. “This is going to be a disaster if they bring back Kuminga. “You think he’s going to want to pass the ball? You think he’s going to want to play team ball? He’s going to want the ball. He’s going to want minutes. Steve Kerr doesn’t think he fits.”
Everything coming out of Golden State suggests that Kuminga will certainly be a name to keep an eye on for NBA teams searching for a scoring forward with experience and plenty of time left to go.
Kuminga, just 22 years old, has been in the NBA for the past four seasons. When he arrived, Kuminga played in 70 games for the Warriors during the regular season as a rookie, and averaged 8.6 minutes in 16 postseason games amid a Warriors championship run.
As a part-time starter in 2023-2024, Kuminga posted averages of 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 53 percent from the field.
Playing a bench role in all but 10 of the 47 games he played last year, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
Kuminga is expected to get paid with a generous multi-year offer, whether it’s with the Warriors or another team. As the offseason continues, a breakup is becoming more inevitable, and the more it's discussed, the Warriors continue to lose leverage. Kuminga will be a name to keep an eye on as the situation develops.