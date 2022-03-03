Skip to main content

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Mavs Game

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson says that he will play against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in Texas.

Klay Thompson missed the Golden State Warriors last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a non-COVID illness, but the five-time NBA All-Star says that he will play on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks in Texas. 

The clip of Thompson saying that he will play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater. 

The Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 43-19 record, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.   

However, they have struggled as of late, and are currently in the middle of a two-game losing skid. 

They are also just 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

Thompson missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to action in January. 

