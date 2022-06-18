Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Kendrick Lamar

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sent out a tweet to rapper Kendrick Lamar. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Previously, they had missed the NBA Playoffs two seasons in a row.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship by beating the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

The win for the Warriors was their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and they have also been to the Finals in six out of the last eight seasons.

Legion Hoops pointed out that Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new album in every year that the Warriors have won the title.

Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green sent out a tweet to Lamar quote tweeting the tweet from Legion Hoops.

Related stories on NBA basketball