Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Kendrick Lamar

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sent out a tweet to rapper Kendrick Lamar. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Previously, they had missed the NBA Playoffs two seasons in a row.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship by beating the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the NBA Finals.   

The win for the Warriors was their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and they have also been to the Finals in six out of the last eight seasons.  

Legion Hoops pointed out that Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new album in every year that the Warriors have won the title.  

Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green sent out a tweet to Lamar quote tweeting the tweet from Legion Hoops.     

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18532724_168388303_lowres
News

Ime Udoka's Viral Quote After The Boston Celtics Lost The NBA Finals To The Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_18513103_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Kendrick Lamar

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18305983_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Losing The NBA Championship

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17225971_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Dave Portnoy

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_18549449_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Celtics-Warriors 2022 NBA Finals

By Brett Siegel19 hours ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's 2-Word Tweet After Winning The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_18290099_168388303_lowres (1)
Draft

2022 NBA Draft: Updated Green Room Invitees List

By Brett Siegel22 hours ago
USATSI_18549543_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Results

By Tom Brew and Brett SiegelJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18548559_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup On Thursday Night

By Ben StinarJun 16, 2022