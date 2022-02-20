Warriors Star Reportedly Robbed Of $1 Million Worth Of Stuff From His House

According to TMZ Sports, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was robbed of $1 million worth of stuff from his house while he was at the Super Bowl.

The article from TMZ can be read here, and their tweet can be seen embedded below.

When Green came home from the Super Bowl he realized someone had broken into his home, according to TMZ.

The four-time All-Star has been having a good season, but has been out due to injury since January 5.

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-17 record in the 59 games that they have played.

They are 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.

In each of the last two seasons they have missed the postseason.

However, in the five seasons before that, they made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three titles.

