Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Trail Blazers

Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 on Thursday evening in their first game back from the All-Star break.    

The win improved them to 43-17 in 60 games played on the season, and they are currently the second seed in the Western Conference.   

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.  

The Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons (Klay Thompson also missed the last two seasons to injury), but that appears likely to change this year. 

They look like one of the legitimate contenders to win the NBA Championship this summer.  

