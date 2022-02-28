Here's What Twitter Is Saying After The Warriors Embarrassing Loss To The Mavs

Skip to main content
The Golden State Warriors collapsed against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night as they blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, and lost by a final score of 107-101. 

The loss dropped the Warriors to 43-18 in the 61 games that they have played, but they are still one of the best teams in the NBA and the second seed in the Western Conference.   

At one point, the Mavs went on a 26-3 run in the final period, and overall the loss was an epic failure to close the game by the Warriors.  

As of late, they have cooled off in a big way, and are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall.  

Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie combined to score 58 points, while Steph Curry led the Warriors with 27.  

Some of what people on Twitter are saying about the game can be seen in the tweets embedded below. 

