Steph Curry Was Asked If The Warriors Will Be Quiet At The Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz 111-85 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening, and after the game Steph Curry spoke to reporters.
Curry was asked if the Warriors will be quiet at the trading deadline, which is on Thursday, February 10.
The clip of Curry speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
"For the most part, yeah," Curry said of expecting the Warriors to be quiet at the trading deadline. "That would be the expectation. Second in the west, really good record, we've had some bad nights, we have some things we need to get better at, we understand that we're not playing championship basketball every night, but we have shown and demonstrated that."
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-14 record.
