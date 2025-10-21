Warriors Make Important Kuminga Call as NBA Teams Watch Closely
Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly slated to make his 85th NBA start on Wednesday night for the Golden State Warriors as they help open up the new year.
The veteran forward gets the nod to enter the Warriors’ starting five after an offseason filled with question marks surrounding his future with the Warriors.
via @ChrisBHaynes: Golden State Warriors will start forward Jonathan Kuminga on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell me. More on The Association on @NBATV at 5pm PST.
Why Kuminga is a Name to Watch for the Warriors
Golden State signed Kuminga to a two-year deal, worth $46.8 million, earlier this month. The terms were agreed to right around the restricted free agent deadline.
While Kuminga committed to two years, there’s no guarantee he’ll play for the Warriors through 2027. For starters, the Warriors have a team option for the 2026-2027 season. There is a chance that even if Kuminga plays out the remainder of the 2025-2026 season with the Warriors, he could still become a free agent next summer.
But Kuminga will be one of the most notable players to watch in the trade market this season. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause and could be dealt ahead of the deadline.
Kuminga’s camp confirmed he desires a larger role. Throughout his first four NBA seasons, the Warriors forward started just 84 of 258 games. Last season, he was down to 10 starts after starting 46 games one year prior.
Whether he’s starting or in a bench role, Kuminga is going to have an opportunity to have an impact on the game. Will it be enough to keep him happy? That’s what interested suitors are going to be monitoring throughout the year.
Last year, Kuminga averaged 45 percent from the field, producing 15.3 points per game. He came down with 4.6 rebounds per game and dished out 2.2 assists. The Warriors plan to give him an honest look in the starting five. Everything from Kuminga’s usage, to minutes, to his role in the rotation will be under a microscope as the first half of the regular season plays on.
Going into the new season, many fans and analysts are skeptical about Kuminga's long-term fit with the Golden State Warriors.
A critical stretch for Kuminga’s future begins on Wednesday night, when the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The two teams will tip at 10 PM ET.