Here Are The All-Star Game Reserves From The Western Conference
The NBA All-Star Game will be in Cleveland, Ohio, next month and on Thursday the reserves were announced for the game.
The full list of players that made the All-Star game as a reserve from the Western Conference can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Hoop Central.
Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul and Karl-Anthony Towns are the seven players that are coming off the bench from the west.
All of the players have already been All-Stars in their careers, so there is no big surprises.
This will be the 12th time that Paul has made the All-Star game, which is more than all of the other players that were named reserves.
As for Towns, this is his first time being named an All-Star since 2018-19.
